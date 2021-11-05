ST. JOHNSBURY — Passumpsic Bank’s Commercial Loan Administrator Holly Ingerson recently earned the title of assistant vice president, and Angela “Anjo” Roy, became assistant treasurer.
Ingerson has been with the bank for nine years, primarily in retail banking and commercial loans. She has served as senior credit analyst since 2018, and brings nearly seven years of commercial loan experience to the position.
In 2021, Ingerson assumed the reins of the Credit Analyst Team, “and is responsible for the management, supervision and development of the credit analysts and the commercial loan/credit administration area,” Bank President and CEO James Kisch stated. “In addition, she supports the commercial bankers and the lending function by managing credit and portfolio risk while providing high-quality customer service, and ensures compliance with laws, regulations and the bank’s loan policy.”
Angela “Anjo” Roy was promoted to investment analyst on Sept. 8, 2021, and recently earned the added title of assistant treasurer. She has been with the bank for three and a half years “and has worked in Passumpsic Financial Advisors (PFA), a division of Passumpsic Bank, for the last two years, where she has excelled,” Kisch said. In 2021, Roy moved into a new role as PFA’s investment analyst, where she is responsible for assisting the chief investment officer in the management of PFA’s stock and bond portfolios, including the bank’s own stock portfolios. Her other duties include research analysis on publicly traded companies for stock selection, securities trading, and economic research. Roy is now the chairperson of PFA’s Trust Investment Committee.
“We are so proud of Holly’s and Anjo’s accomplishments and are glad to have them both on Passumpsic Bank’s team,” Kisch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.