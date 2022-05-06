ST. JOHNSBURY — Jim Kisch, president & CEO of Passumpsic Bank, recently announced three promotions.
Mary Cote has been promoted to senior vice president — senior retail banking and operations officer. She is assuming oversight of the retail banking, operations and customer support areas of the bank with Elaine Bixby’s retirement.
Bixby has been with the bank for more than 26 years. She began as a teller and has since held a number of positions in the retail and loan areas of the bank, including her most recent role of commercial banker, which she has held since 2016.
“Mary is active and committed to the communities we serve, and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position,” Kisch said. “She has completed both the Northern New England School of Banking and the New England School of Financial Studies, as well as various leadership development programs.”
Angela “Anjo” Roy recently earned the title of assistant treasurer due to her added responsibilities, and was also recently promoted to assistant vice president. She is responsible for assisting the chief investment officer in the management of PFA’s stocks and bond portfolios; and performs research analysis of publicly traded companies for stock selection, securities trading and economic research. “Anjo has been with the bank for four-and-a-half years and has worked in Passumpsic Financial Advisors (PFA), a division of Passumpsic Bank, for the last three years, where she has excelled,” Kisch said.
Daphne Bullock was recently promoted to PFA Trust administrative officer/assistant treasurer, and now recently earned the title of assistant vice president to her added responsibilities.
“Daphne currently manages the operations function for our fiduciary services, managing trusts, settling estates, tax processing and working clients and beneficiaries, accountants and attorneys to address all client needs,” Kisch noted, adding that she earned the Cannon Trust School ICB designation of Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor.
“We are so proud of Mary, Angela and Daphne’s accomplishments and are fortunate to have them on Passumpsic Bank’s team, “ Kisch stated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.