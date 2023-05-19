ST. JOHNSBURY — The Passumpsic Bank recently announced a number of promotions.
Kathy Zita has earned the title and rank of Assistant Vice President for her more than 14 years of service to the Board of Trustees, Executive Team, and Team Passumpsic. “Kathy’s exceptional skills as the Corporate Secretary have been the bedrock of success as Passumpsic’s corporate profile has grown in size, uniqueness, and complexity,” Jim Kisch, president & CEO noted.
Melanie Carter, Compliance Officer has earned the title of Assistant Treasurer. Melanie has been with the Bank for 18 1⁄2 years and has worked in the Compliance Department for the last four and a half years. She is responsible for compliance testing in all areas of the bank, conducting branch audits and compliance training for staff. “Melanie assists staff with compliance and BSA related questions and assisting the chief compliance officer and assistant BSA officer as needed,” Kisch stated. “She earned the ICBA Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer designation in 2021.”
Renee Powers, leads locations in Littleton and Whitefield as branch manager. She has earned the title of Assistant Vice President and has been part of the Passumpsic banking team for 18 years. Over her tenure, she has continued her education with a focus on customer service and leadership. “Renee consistently provides a high level of customer service, and excels in coaching & encouraging growth of her peers.”
Tim Willard, IT Manager, has earned the title of Assistant Vice President. He joined the bank as the manager of the Information Technology department in 2022. “Tim has excelled in coaching and development of our technology team and is involved with audits & exams, disaster recovery planning & testing, and managing our ever-changing banking tech,” Kisch said.
Holly Ingerson, Commercial Loan Administrator and Asset Recovery Manager, has earned the title of Vice President. She has been with the bank 10 1/2 years, joined the Commercial Team in 2014 and then the Commercial Loan Administrator position in May 2021 after serving as the Sr. Credit Analyst for a number of years. “In that role, she oversees the Credit Analyst team, is responsible for oversight and management of commercial credit and portfolio risk,” Kisch remarked. “Most recently, in December 2022, she stepped into the position of Community Reinvestment Act Officer for the Bank, and, effective January 1, 2023, she assumed the additional duties and responsibilities of Asset Recovery Manager.”
Jackie Greaves, Commercial Banker, has earned the title of Vice President. Jackie has been with the Bank 11 1/2 years and joined the Commercial Team as the Business Banking Officer in April 2016 after working in the retail area. “Jackie’s commercial loan portfolio covers the St. Johnsbury, Danville and surrounding areas, and brings strong business, product, and service knowledge, as well as strong customer service skills, to her position,” Kisch said.
Heather Tanner, Commercial Banker, has earned the title of Vice President. Heather has been with the Bank 18 years and joined the Commercial Team in 2009. She has held several positions in the Commercial area such as Commercial Loan Assistant and Sr. Commercial Loan Assistant. Heather’s commercial loan portfolio covers the Lyndonville and surrounding markets, and “she brings to the role a wealth of commercial loan experience, business engagement, as well as strong customer service and relationship skills,” Kisch stated.
Financial Advisors
Three individuals have been promoted to the title of Assistant Vice President in recognition of their expertise in financial planning, estate planning and trust planning. In working with clients who may be experiencing life-changing transitions, “our consultants are there to help work with other trusted professionals such as attorneys and accountants to ensure plans are made and executed properly,” Kisch noted.
Michael Worden, Financial Consultant, is based in the Newport office, helping clients reach their financial goals. He joined Passumpsic Financial Advisors in 2015 as a Financial Consultant, having previously been employed by Edward Jones Investment Services.
Robert Thompson, Financial Consultant, is based in the St. Johnsbury offices. Previous to joining Passumpsic Financial Advisors, Thompson was a Trust Officer with Community Financial Services Group for several years.
Ryan Thompson, Financial Consultant, is based in the bank’s New Hampshire offices and works to assist customers accomplish their financial objectives. He joined Passumpsic Financial Advisors in March of 2023, having previously been with Citizens Bank, and as a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
“We are so proud of Kathy, Melanie, Renee, Tim, Holly, Jackie, Heather, Michael, Bob and Ryan’s accomplishments and are fortunate to have them on the Passumpsic Bank/Financial Advisor team, “ Kisch stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.