St. Johnsbury, Vt. – Passumpsic Bank has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions 2020.
The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. Forbes Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions 2020 is comprised of the top banks and credit unions based on the results of independent surveys involving approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate the financial institutions at which they have or have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks and credit unions in the following areas: ‘Trust,’ ‘Terms & Conditions,’ ‘Branch Services,’ ‘Digital Services,’ and ‘Financial Advice.’
