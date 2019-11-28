Passumpsic Bank Donates To Meals On Wheels

Passumpsic Bank recently donated to the local Meals on Wheels program.
Jerri Ryan, president of the St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels program, reports that the program is on track to reach a total of 37,000 meals to the greater St. Johnsbury area this year. This represents about 650 meals per week that get delivered to home-bound seniors and about 120 more per week at the meal site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.