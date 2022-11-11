Passumpsic Bank Hires Robert Thompson

ST. JOHNSBURY — Robert Thompson has joined Passumpsic Financial Services, a division of Passumpsic Bank, as its newest financial consultant covering the Northeast Kingdom.
He brings a wealth of knowledge to the position having previously been with Community Financial Services Group as a trust officer for four and a half years, a registered representative for Cetera Advisor Networks for two years, and a registered representative for LPL Financial for a year.
Robert obtained a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BA) from Lyndon State College and attended the Cannon Financial Institute Trust School. In his spare time he coaches St. Johnsbury youth baseball and is a huge Boston sports fan. He lives in the Northeast Kingdom with his wife and children.
