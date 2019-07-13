ST. JOHNSBURY — Forbes, in partnership with Statista, recently released the results from their second annual look at the Best-In-State – Banks and Credit Unions. The best financial institutions from every state were chosen based on an independent survey from 25,500 people.
Consumers provided responses to 20 questions about their financial dealings measuring customer satisfaction, terms and conditions, level of trust, quality of digital services, branch services and financial advice.
This is the second year Passumpsic Bank has been nationally recognized and is one of only three banks which made the list in Vermont.
“With the rapidly changing financial landscape and increased focus on electronic services, it is important not to lose sight of the need for community banks, providing easy accessibility, quality customer service and simply the opportunity to talk with someone you know and trust,” states Jim Kisch, President and CEO of Passumpsic Bank. “This is a true testament to our Passumpsic Bank team’s commitment and passion to meet the needs of our customers.”
Passumpsic Bank, established in St. Johnsbury Vermont in 1853, is a full service community bank with offices in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, Northern New Hampshire and Central Vermont.
