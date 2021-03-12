Passumpsic Bank Names VP At Northeast Home Loan

Northeast Home Loan (“NEHL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Passumpsic Bank, announces the appointment of David Johndrow as Vice President of Business Development and Account Management. He will lead the strategic expansion of NEHL’s lending footprint throughout the Northeast and further the company’s vision as one of New England’s premier community-based mortgage lenders.
In his new role, Johndrow will be focused on identifying and strategically building new broker relationships as well as servicing and supporting our current business partners across New England. He will also be responsible for the development of sales & marketing strategies to expand NEHL’s brand awareness in the region.
“Having the opportunity to bring a talented and experienced mortgage professional like Dave onboard to help us grow and strengthen relationships with new and existing community-based mortgage brokers in our market is another step forward for our wholesale growth plans, said Jim Wilson, President & CEO at NEHL. “Dave brings a wealth of mortgage, sales and relationship management experience to the company and with his help, NEHL will be able to expand its focus on building strategic partnerships in the Northeast.
“I’m delighted David has joined us to expand our reach with Northeast Home Loans unique blend of superior service and unrivalled experience in residential lending.“ said Jim Kisch, President and CEO of Passumpsic Bank.
Johndrow brings more than 20 years of sales, marketing, relationship management and mortgage origination experience to NEHL. Most recently, he was VP, Mortgage Loan Officer at People’s United Bank. Prior to People’s United Bank, he was VP, Residential Mortgage Officer for Farmington Bank and held director level marketing and strategic alliances positions at The Hartford Financial Services Group.
Johndrow received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management & Marketing from Syracuse University.
Northeast Home Loan, headquartered in Chesterfield, N.H., partners with mortgage banking firms to provide a wide range of home financing options, interest rates and terms to homeowners throughout the region.
