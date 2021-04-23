Passumpsic Bank Promotes Alycia Vosinek

ST. JOHNSBURY — Passumpsic Bank’s Alycia Vosinek was recently promoted to VP/Commercial Banker for the greater Littleton, N.H. market.
Vosinek brings over 24 years of banking experience to this position, 17 at Passumpsic Bank. She has expanded her knowledge of banking and leadership skills by attending banking schools and earning diplomas through the American Institute of Banking, and the New England School of Banking at Williams College.
She has been active in community involvements, serving in various capacities with the town of Monroe; Affordable Housing Education and Development (AHEAD); Littleton River District Commission; Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce; North Country Board of Realtors; Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association), and Ammonoosuc Community Health Services. Alycia and her husband Nicholas have two children, Tyler and Emily.
“The Passumpsic Bank Board and I are thrilled for Alycia’s return to serve Littleton, now dedicating herself to helping area businesses grow and thrive,” said Passumpsic Bank president/CEO James Kisch.
