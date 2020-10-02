Passumpsic Bank’s Mundinger Promoted

Tonya Mundinger

James A. Kisch, President & CEO of , recently announced the promotion of Tonya Mundinger to the position of Branch Manager for the bank’s Danville market area.

Mundinger began her career with Passumpsic Bank 19 years ago in St. Johnsbury. She has developed her banking skills over the years, holding a variety of positions from Service Representative, Senior Service Representative, Personal Banker to Universal Banker II. She has been a member of the Danville branch for 15-plus years.

