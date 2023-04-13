Passumpsic Financial Hires Ryan Thompson

ST. JOHNSBURY — Ryan Thompson has joined Passumpsic Financial Advisors (PFA), a division of Passumpsic Bank, as Infinex Financial Consultant covering the North Country of NH and Danville, VT communities.
“I look forward to Ryan joining our division to further our providing the investment services our clients expect and deserve,” said PFA managing director, EVP Daniel Kimbell. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, having previously been with Citizens Bank as AVP, private client advisor and a financial advisor with Edward Jones.”
A resident of Danville, Thompson obtained a Bachelor of Science from Lyndon State College. He is a volunteer coach for Danville youth soccer and is a huge soccer fan. He also enjoys roasting coffee as a hobby.
