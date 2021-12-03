LITTLETON, N.H. — Several staff additions and promotions at Peabody & Smith Realty have been made in recent months.
Katy Soukup, the executive assistant in Franconia helping the residential and commercial agents, will be transitioning to a new position as the licensed commercial executive assistant for all of the Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty offices. Based in Franconia, she will be working to market commercial properties and assisting all of the commercial agents in all of the offices across the two firms.
A 2005 graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Recreation Management, Soukup grew up in Campton. She has worked in the hospitality industry around New England, and returned to the North Country in 2013.
The new executive assistant at the Littleton office, Megan Landry assists the agents in all transactions from listing to closing and beyond. She also supports the firm’s marketing departments with social media initiatives.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, Landry holds a degree in sociology. She previously worked in the area for a national mail-order firm in their public relations department, followed by a move to the city before returning to her North Country roots in Littleton.
A licensed sales associate in New Hampshire, Gaige Pequeno is manager of agent success. In the newly-created position, he assists agents at Peabody & Smith Realty and its partner Badger Realty with technologies that enable them to keep in touch with their clients. Pequeno works out of all of the firms’ offices, from Conway and Berlin to Holderness in the Lakes Region and all points between.
The White Mountains native was graduated from Lisbon Regional School and attended the University of New Hampshire where he studied Business Administration. Prior to joining Peabody & Smith Realty, Pequeno worked at a real estate firm in Lincoln, N.H. for a year and a half.
An exceptionally organized multi-tasker, April Reinhard joined Peabody & Smith Realty more than 13 years ago in the Littleton office where she oversaw everything from project management to assisting clients, customers and agents. Recently, she took on a new role as executive assistant to president Andy Smith, working on special projects, office administration and more.
A North Country native, Reinhard was previously employed for over a decade at a local firm that sells home goods and fashion merchandise to the global market. She is recognized by her colleagues for her positive attitude, strong work ethic, and the ability to step in to help get any job done.
“As our company has grown, it is important for us to support our agents, which in turn benefits our clients and customers,” Smith said. “This allows us to truly offer a dedicated team to our clients and customers and further help our agents with the multi-faceted careers they have.”
