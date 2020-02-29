Peabody & Smith Realty Welcomes Fran Matott To Littleton Office

Fran Matott

LITTLETON, NH — Peabody & Smith Realty announced the addition of Fran Matott to its team of professional real estate associates. Matott will be based in the Littleton office representing clients and customers in the North Country.

“We’re thrilled to have Fran join our team at Peabody & Smith,” said Andy Smith, broker/owner of Peabody & Smith Realty. “He is professional, enjoys meeting new people and as a lifelong resident of the area, he enjoys sharing his passion for the area with others. He will be an asset to our customers and clients.”

