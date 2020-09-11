Peacham Congregational Church Names Rev. Sonia Dunbar As Settled Pastor

PEACHAM – With a history extending over 225 years, the members of the Peacham Congregational Church voted to call Rev. Sonia Dunbar as its permanent or “settled” Pastor at a special meeting held on Aug. 16. She was previously serving as interim Pastor since January of 2019.

Rev. Dunbar is the 31st settled pastor in the history of the congregation, which celebrated its 225th anniversary in 2019. The historic church building celebrates its 215th anniversary in 2021.

