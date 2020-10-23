Peter Fina, a broker associate for Great Northern Land Company in Jay, Vt., has been named the 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Vermont Association of Realtors. VAR’s Realtor of the Year recognition is the association’s highest honor and recognizes a Realtor member for outstanding commitment to the Realtor industry, and to their clients and community.

“Peter exemplifies the spirit and values that make our Realtor brand strong,” said VAR Chief Executive Officer Kathy Sweeten. “His dedication to excellence has profoundly impacted his community and demonstrates the commitment that Realtors have to the highest level of service in their profession and in their communities.”

