Jeff Cleveland turned a college side-hustle into a full-time business and a long-lasting career.
“When I started in 1998, I just thought I’d cut a few lawns for a couple of years and phase out,” Cleveland said. “Well, here we are now.”
Twenty-five years later and with three employees working with him, a small-scale PH Lawn Care has evolved into the well-known and successful PH Landscapes & Construction.
The idea started in ‘98; Cleveland was looking for employment during the summer months while on break from school.
“Back then, nobody mowed lawns that I was aware of,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be outside, and I thought I could pick up a few lawns to make it worthwhile.”
He knocked on a couple doors, picked up an inexpensive riding lawnmower, borrowed his parents’ push mower and trimmer and soon PH Lawn Care was in business.
“I think the first year I had 15 lawns,” he said. “I hired a friend part-time and we had a blast. Each year the lawns piled up. Soon I had full-time employees.”
With the business continuing to expand, Cleveland’s customers began requesting his help with additional services such as retaining walls, patios and excavation work. With those requests came more equipment and allowed Cleveland to discover his true passion.
“As the business grew, I realized my main interest was construction and running heavy equipment,” he said.
In 2014, Cleveland decided to sell the lawn care part of the business.
“That way, I could focus all my efforts into what I really enjoy doing.”
Now, PH Landscapes & Construction offers a number of services, including site work, lot clearing, septic systems, retaining walls, lawn installs and driveway maintenance and repair.
“Just about everything if it pertains to land and dirt work,” Cleveland said.
A wide array of services helps PH Landscapes & Construction land jobs and new clients — an attention to detail and always putting the customer first has helped the business thrive for the past quarter of a century.
“It’s obvious that the key to success is doing good work,” Cleveland said. “But what’s equally as important is to have good, clear communication. Get to know your customer and feeling them out; make sure that you’re all on the same page; taking the time listening to their wants and make suggestions. Be honest, fair and understanding.”
“What people should know about PH Landscapes & Construction is that we show up when we say we’ll be there. If there’s a hiccup on one job that prevents us keeping our schedule, the customer next in line will be informed that day. Phone calls are always returned, even if we can’t do the job. We always have the customer’s back. We try to accommodate any needs or wants the customer may have. After all, we want them satisfied so they’ll call us back for the next project.”
Three years ago, Cleveland purchased a second excavator and each year since, PH Landscapes & Construction has added implements and upgraded equipment.
“We’re a small company that gets things done with a great attention of detail,” Cleveland said. “Having a small crew, everyone knows their place so we work efficiently together. I learned quickly that you can’t do it all and you’re only as good as your employees.”
Cleveland’s role as owner of the business includes meeting with potential customers, viewing their projects, providing a quote and hopefully obtaining the job. He manages his crew and directs and informs of what’s on task on a daily basis. With help from his employees, Cleveland also makes sure that equipment is running smoothly and that materials are readily available for each and every project.
“I’m on every job and that’s where I want to be.,” Cleveland said. “I think the customer has some comfort knowing this and I feel that my employees respect that. Quality and fairness is what we strive for.”
