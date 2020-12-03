ALBANY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its month-long St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraising campaign for October, during which customers could donate to St. Jude at checkout. In total, more than $72,000 was raised chainwide to benefit the world-renown hospital’s fight against childhood cancer and other illnesses.
St. Jude is leading the way in helping the world understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With a daily operating budget of $2 million, St. Jude is supported primarily by donations from the public. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because St. Jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
