Do North Coworking and North Country Federal Credit Union present the second annual NEK Entrepreneurship Week on Oct. 12-17, this time in a fully virtual format.

This week of free events will highlight local resources that can help entrepreneurs, makers, and creatives establish businesses right here in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, with events hosted by Do North Coworking, Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, Vermont Small Business Development Center, Center for an Agricultural Economy, Center for Women & Enterprise Vermont, Spark at WonderArts, The Foundry, Sunshine Silver Lining, and The Work Commons.

