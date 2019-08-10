Promoting Professional Development In The NEK

Efforts by a Northeast Kingdom organization to promote local professional development opportunities is starting to bear fruit and reveals a variety of offerings available in the region.
The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative is an economic and community development group that seeks to support local efforts by helping local people, businesses and organizations work together, share resources and build a common vision for the betterment of the region.
This year one of the collaborative’s priorities has been to focus on leadership development. That effort is playing out in a number of different ways, including the launch of a leadership institute that will be held at the Northwoods Stewardship Center over the winter as well as a series of events focused on supporting women in business and nonprofit sectors in the NEK.
Another effort is to highlight, promote and help shape professional development offerings in the region. With the approaching school year, NEK Collaborative is drawing focus to the many providers in the region who offer myriad classes, seminars and learning opportunities across a variety of business sectors and interests – some of which will get underway in the coming days and weeks.
Katherine Sims, director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, said the effort was born out of a growing realization that community and business leaders, and employers and employees, both saw a need for professional development opportunities.
“We heard from professional development providers that they were putting on classes that weren’t well attended, and then we heard from people that wished there was more opportunities for classes,” said Sims.
That realization, born out of a series of listening sessions around the NEK as well as a survey taken of both employers and employees let the collaborative to their current effort. The focus is to promote what exists in the NEK as well as help providers better align their offerings with the needs of the community and help interested participants discover the opportunities.
“We made this deliberate effort to cross promote the resources that already exist last spring,” said Sims. The effort paid off as class providers reported an uptick in enrollments, she said.
Their are a number of providers who are using NEK Collaborative to promote their offerings, including: Northern Vermont University, St. Johnsbury Academy, North Country Career Center, Community College of Vermont, Old Stone House Museum, Southern New Hampshire University, and Train NEK.
The courses range from leadership and business development, computer and office technology to personal enrichment, education training and career readiness.
“We are trying to work with providers to make sure they are presenting what people are looking for,” said Sims, who noted that since the effort started last spring more providers have reached out to them to help promote their offerings and NEK Collaborative is looking for more.
“Our hope is to do it regularly,” said Sims of the promotion effort. “We hope that over time more folks who offer training opportunities will look to have their information on the calendar.”
“There is work to do to make sure we have engaged, powerful and well-equipped leaders to help move our region forward,” said Sims.
To that effort, NEK Collaborative will also host a summit called NEK Leads on Nov. 14 at Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center. The day-long event will provide skills and training sessions and presentations for participants interested in strengthening and improving the NEK.
“We are super excited about having a place where our region can come together and we want to bring some exciting community success stories, offer tools and skills through workshops and provide connections,” said Sims.
To learn more about NEK Collaborative, visit http://nekcollaborative.org/
