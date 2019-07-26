Rabbit Hill Inn Ranks Among The World’s Best

LOWER WATERFORD — Travel+Leisure Magazine revealed Rabbit Hill Inn was named #1 Top Resort Hotel in the Northeast, #3 Top Resort Hotel in the USA, and #27 of Top 100 Hotels in the World.
The award honors the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel+Leisure’s global readership of discerning travelers. Over 300,000 readers participate in the annual survey. They rate their travel experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on characteristics such as rooms, location, service, food, value, and overall guest experience.
Brian and Leslie Mulcahy, owners of Rabbit Hill Inn, said, “We are ecstatic to learn of our place on the T+L World’s Best Awards list! This is the most significant honor in the travel industry. Receiving this amazing accolade is also humbling. To be in the company of the most exclusive resorts and hideaways in the most exotic of locations like Tanzania, Fiji, Dubai, and Asia is truly mind-blowing.”
Only a handful of inns made it to the T+L World’s Best list putting Rabbit Hill Inn on a very short list of top inns in the world.
Rabbit Hill Inn appeared on T+L’s World’s Best Hotels list in 2018, 2017, 2012, 2011, and 2009. The 2019 rankings are higher than ever before.
“Knowing that our score comes primarily from guests who took the time to rate their experience brings us the biggest satisfaction,” said Leslie Mulcahy. “The commendation from our guests, placing us among the very best worldwide, is the highest attribution we as innkeepers and our staff could ever ask for. And it’s a testament to our amazing Rabbit Hill Inn staff. This award speaks to their commitment to consistently provide our signature guest experience, brilliant cuisine, and exceptional service with warmth and sincerity,” said Brian Mulcahy, also co-owner of the Rabbit Hill Inn.
The World’s Best Awards appear in the August 2019 issue of Travel+ Leisure.
