RCT Names Caleb Grant Executive Director

LYNDON — Rural Community Transportation (RCT) has tabbed Caleb Grant as its new executive director.
Grant brings 15 years of non-profit experience and leadership, and understands the strengths and challenges facing rural Vermont communities. He will be an invaluable resource to the organization, and will be applying his legal, organizational management, and community building skills to RCT, stated RCT board president Rob Moore.
“We are incredibly excited to have Caleb take the helm at RCT,” Moore added. “This is an important time in the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County, and Caleb will provide the visionary leadership we need to advance opportunities for our communities.”
“I am thrilled to be joining a community of resilience and vitality,” Grant stated. “RCT has a strong history of service, and I look forward to working hard with everyone involved to remove transportation barriers to the health, wealth, community, and capacity of the region. Transportation is the linchpin to many of the issues facing Vermont. Economic development, mental and physical health, equity, and climate all rely on a well-functioning, accessible transportation system. My family and I are beyond happy to return to Vermont, and I look forward to getting to know the community we call home.”
The mission of RCT is to provide public transportation for everyone that is safe, reliable, accessible, and affordable.
