RCT Names Caleb Grant Executive Director
Caleb Grant, the new RCT executive director.

LYNDON — Rural Community Transportation (RCT) has tabbed Caleb Grant as its new executive director.

Grant brings 15 years of non-profit experience and leadership, and understands the strengths and challenges facing rural Vermont communities. He will be an invaluable resource to the organization, and will be applying his legal, organizational management, and community building skills to RCT, stated RCT board president Rob Moore.

