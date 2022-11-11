Real Estate Firm Hires Sean Carroll

Sean Carroll. (Contributed photo)

LITTLETON, NH — As a first responder, Sean Carroll is used to helping people when they need it the most.

As he transitions careers, he found one in which he can still help consumers – real estate. Carroll has joined the firm of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales associate in the Littleton office.

