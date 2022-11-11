Real Estate Firm Hires Sean Carroll

LITTLETON, NH — As a first responder, Sean Carroll is used to helping people when they need it the most.
As he transitions careers, he found one in which he can still help consumers – real estate. Carroll has joined the firm of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales associate in the Littleton office.
For over 30 years, he has worked in prehospital medicine and firefighting. The move to real estate was a natural for Carroll. “I have always wanted to help, which is what drew me to public safely,” he said. “Now as I transition to a new career, I am proud to still be working in a public service helping people navigate the purchase or sale of their property.”
The firm assists those new to a real estate career, and Carroll will be guided through the program with his mentor, Nikki Barrett, of the Littleton office.
Carroll moved to New Hampshire in 1985 and has worked in the public safety field from the Lakes Region to the Great North Woods and many towns in between. He lives in Lisbon and in his spare time enjoys cooking and spending time with family and friends.
