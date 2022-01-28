Real Estate Firms Merge, Creating Badger Peabody & Smith Realty

FRANCONIA, NH — Two real estate firms, Badger Realty and Peabody & Smith Realty, have merged, creating Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
“We’ve been very deliberate and thoughtful for the last year as we really worked to bring the best of our two brands together,” Andy Smith, president of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty said. “For us, this was a natural progression and we worked with everyone to merge our two brands and rebrand them as one solid firm – Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. We have a dedicated team of full-time real estate agents, now over 65 REALTORS®.
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty will be led by Smith, while Badger Realty Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt will continue at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in a senior advisor role through May.
“Joining with Peabody & Smith Realty is a win for the staff, the community and the people we serve,” Leavitt said. “The merger will enable us to offer more services and expand into new areas, all while keeping the same shared philosophies and values.”
In 2021, both firms combined took part in over 1,400 transactions throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont with gross sales over $447 million. This level of production places Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as one of the largest independently-owned real estate firms in New Hampshire, Smith and Leavitt said.
