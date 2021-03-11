Beth Horan was awarded the “Residential Sales Associate of 2020,” at a company gathering of agents and staff at Peabody & Smith Realty. Horan has been with the firm for over 20 years and works in the Franconia office.
They also recognized the top agents for each office, including Michele Penner, Bretton Woods office; Nikki Barrett, Littleton office; Missy Sullivan, Plymouth office; and Jerrod Mitchell, Holderness office. These sales agents were conferred the coveted Oval of Excellence – Mt. Washington Level award.
Other awards given were:
Oval of Excellence – Mt. Monroe Level awarded to: Debbie James, Mary Dragon, Linda Matheson, Mary Doherty, Steve Gorman, Paty Ciotto, Fran Mattott, Jackie Elliott, Angela Spencer, Anne Foss, Debbie Engelhardt.
Oval of Excellence – Mt. Jefferson Level awarded to: Jason Cape, Patty O’Brien, Matthew Penner, Karen Walsh, Tiffany Howard, Joy Moore & Ray Newton.
Oval of Excellence – Mt. Adams Level awarded to: Charles Crannell, Aaron Woods & Keegan Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.