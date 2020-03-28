‘Relief Milkers’ Database Can Help Local Dairy Farmers

A milker in the dairy barn at Shelburne Farms gets the cows set up for the afternoon milking. (Photo by Kim Norman Mercer)

In response to a growing concern from dairy farmers and farm workers about what will happen if they get sick and cannot work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) has created a database of “Relief Milkers”—people with authentic experience milking cows—who are willing and able to step in on short notice to help keep farms in business if needed.

The résumés of the relief milkers are varied: from farmers who have managed their own herd of 300 dairy cows, to folks who’ve worked part time on a farm long ago, but are willing to relearn.

