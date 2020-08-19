Rep. Dave Yacovone Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Prevent Child Abuse Vermont

Dave Yacovone

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont recently announced its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award to Morrisville resident David Yacovone.

Yacovone’s career started upon graduation from Johnson State College when he went to work in Morrisville helping disadvantaged Vermonters secure employment. He became the chief counselor of the Barre Champlain Valley Work and Training Programs before returning to Morrisville to work at Copley Hospital as personnel director. Over the next 20 years he worked in health care as a nursing home administrator, including eight years at the Greensboro Nursing Home.

