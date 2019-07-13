Rhonda Shippee Appointed To VEDA Board Of Directors

The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) announced Rhonda Shippee has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Shippee, now retired, worked at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for 37 years, serving as Community and Business Program Director of USDA Rural Development for Vermont and New Hampshire.
“VEDA is pleased to welcome Rhonda to its Board of Directors,” said Cassie Polhemus, VEDA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience managing financial programs and extensive knowledge of Vermont’s rural communities are tremendous assets to VEDA’s mission of providing financing solutions to commercial, agricultural and forestry enterprises.”
Rhonda Shippee was the past Community and Business Program Director of USDA Rural Development for Vermont and New Hampshire where she managed infrastructure loan and grant programs for rural communities and non-profit organizations and business development loan guarantees and grants. She retired in 2015 after 37 years and relocated from Calais to Morgan, Vt., where she enjoys biking, kayaking and hiking in the Northeast Kingdom.
She is a graduate of Champlain College and the Snelling Center Leadership Program. In Morgan, Rhonda is an officer and active member of the Seymour Lake Association. In the winter she volunteers with the AARP Tax Aide Program assisting elders and low-income persons with their income taxes. She is married to Matthew and has three grown children and five grandchildren.
Shippee will attend her first Board meeting on July 26. She replaces Tammy Richards, who stepped down after six years when her appointment ended at the end of VEDA’s fiscal year on June 30.
The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) is Vermont’s economic development finance lender. Created by the Vermont General Assembly in 1974, VEDA’s mission is to contribute to Vermont’s economic vitality by providing a broad array of financing programs to eligible businesses that create jobs and help advance Vermont’s public policy goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.