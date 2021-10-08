Robin Coulter Named Community National Bank Branch Administration Officer

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) President and CEO Kathryn Austin recently announced the promotion of Robin Coulter to branch administration officer. Robin has over 20 years of banking experience during which she has worked as a teller, certified teller, personal banker and Island Pond office supervisor. Robin is currently the Newport office manager.
During her years with CNB, Robin has earned several diplomas through the Center for Financial Training and Education Alliance. She is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking. Committed to serving her community, Robin is very active as a member of the Newport Rotary Club.
