Rosalind Page Named Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust Interim Executive Director

The Board of the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust (ACT) recently announced that Rosalind Page will be ACT’s new interim executive director. After Chris Thayer was announced as the new lead, he reconsidered his interest in the position. Page has since stepped into the role of interim executive director, and started Sept. 28.

Page has a great deal of organizational knowledge and a long history with ACT.

