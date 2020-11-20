The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club is offering free medical disposable masks to the community and area businesses. Anyone who knows of a group that could benefit from these masks is asked to email: stjrotary@gmail.com, or contact Jay Miller at (802) 535-8586. Shown above are staff members at Barnet School, from left, Ruth Vaal, Eric Bogie, Amelia Evans and Angel Roy. (Courtesy Photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Lafayette School Nurse Honored
- Rotary Offering Free Masks To Businesses
- Wheelock Resident Graduates From Inaugural Climate Catalyst Program
- Northeast Kingdom Human Services Welcomes Leadership Advancements
- Green Mountain United Way Celebrates Locals Making A Difference
- Interim Pastor Beginning At UCC
- Cost Of Burke Mountain, Jay Peak Receivership Approaches $8 Million
- Newark Parent Demands Return To In-Person For Her Child
- Dr. Rankin: Vaccine Roll-Out Plans Still Full Of Unknowns
- Jailed Defendant Challenges Prolonged Pre-trial Detention
- Mt. Eustis To Open With COVID Precautions
- Editorial: Another Good Week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.