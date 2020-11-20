Rotary Offering Free Masks To Businesses

The St. Johnsbury Rotary Club is offering free medical disposable masks to the community and area businesses. Anyone who knows of a group that could benefit from these masks is asked to email: stjrotary@gmail.com, or contact Jay Miller at (802) 535-8586. Shown above are staff members at Barnet School, from left, Ruth Vaal, Eric Bogie, Amelia Evans and Angel Roy. (Courtesy Photo)

