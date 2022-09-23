Rural Community Transportation Names Executive Director

LYNDON — Caleb Grant has been named Executive Director at Rural Community Transportation.
With his new role, Grant plans to meet the growing need for public transportation and erase the stigma that seems to come with it.
“In a perfect world, we don’t have to think about transportation,” Grant said. “People would be able to meet their health needs, support local businesses, connect with their friends, and participate in their communities when and where they want. For too many people in our community, how and when they do those things are dictated by whether they can find a way to get there.
“I want to see a change in our attitude towards public transportation. A fully supported transportation system has an enormous impact on our communities.”
RCT is a private nonprofit corporation that provides public transportation throughout Caledonia, Orleans, Essex and Lamoille Counties.
“RCT makes the people of rural Vermont lives’ better,” Grant said. “We remove transportation barriers and connect them to a vibrant/healthy life with on-demand, fixed route and commuter transportation.”
This includes fare-free shuttles, commuter buses and demand-response transportation under services such as Medicaid, the Elderly & Persons with Disabilities program and Rides 2 Wellness.
Grant reigns from Wyoming but has lived in four other states other than Vermont. He attended the University of Vermont for Outdoor Recreation Management and maintains an active license to practice law in Vermont after attending the University of Missouri Law School.
Before joining RCT, Grant was the Vice President for Operations at SUNY Cobleskill, New York State University’s college of agriculture and technology. He oversaw human resources, information technology and facilities, including transportation and fleet management, communications, marketing, enrollment, executive services, and government relations. He was also deeply involved in the award-winning Institute for Rural Vitality.
“I have spent my career in nonprofits, focused in agriculture and higher education,” Grant said. “The through line has continuously been improving the lives of people in Rural America.
“I pursued this role because I was looking for an opportunity to serve a community I care about in a tangible way. Transportation is measurable and objectively good for every aspect of the well-being of a region. People deserve access to a vibrant, healthy life. To foster that, we must find solutions to systemic challenges. Transportation is the linchpin of so many of life’s critical issues.”
Grant says as transportation costs continue to rise, such as gas prices and new and used vehicle shortages, the importance of accessible transportation becomes all the more important.
“I cannot overstate the impact fuel and vehicle shortages have had on our operations,” Grant said. “We build our budgets based off rational forecasting and the price at the pump has gone up well beyond what we could have anticipated. Fuel and vehicles costs dictate both the depth and the breadth of our services.”
“The cost of everything is up, and people cannot afford to have their own car, or even if they are fortunate enough to have a car, gas and fuel can use up a paycheck very quickly. People also face physical and mental challenges that prevent them from driving themselves or riding a bike. Life requires us to get out of the house. It’s how we participate in the economy, our community, and maintain our mental health. We all benefit when people are mobile.”
Although undoubtedly a factor, Grant was quick to note that the demand for transportation is strong with or without the price hikes or vehicle sparsity. The increase RCT expected to see in ridership from those issues was more or less offset by people working remotely as well as their continued concerns with the pandemic.
Still, RCT is seeing more people begin to open up to using public transportation, not just out of necessity but also by choice.
“You can’t beat a commute where you can comfortably work on your laptop while lowering your carbon footprint,” Grant said.
Plans for adding electrical vehicles to RCT’s fleet of transportation options is currently a work in progress. Electric vehicles are on order, but have been delayed due to a lack of available options.
“We are in the process of building up our infrastructure to support EV in our fleet and I anticipate their use will only grow in the coming years,” Grant said. “The area has the bones but charging capabilities tend to grow with use.”
For now, the focus is on accessible transportation for everyone — those that solely rely on it and for those that do not need it but choose to use it.
“I want us to reach the scale and quality deserved by the people of the Northeast Kingdom and Lamoille County,” Grant said. “The people I get to work with give everything they have, to help people. Blood, sweat, tears, and gasoline and we still struggle to meet the demand.”
