In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) announced the award of $100,000 in grants to the state’s nonprofit housing providers and public housing agencies. Another $20,000 will be donated to Vermont-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations selected by VHFA’s 38 staff members.

“The Governor’s directive to Stay Safe and Stay Home highlights the critical role homes serve in keeping us safe and healthy,” said Executive Director Maura Collins. “The past two weeks have presented the organizations helping to house Vermont’s most vulnerable residents with unprecedented challenges. It is our hope that the resources VHFA can deploy quickly will ease the strain of the immediate needs facing them, and protect more Vermonters by helping stabilize their housing.”

