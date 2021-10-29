Sarah Chadburn Promoted At Community National Bank

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) CEO Kathryn Austin has announced the promotion of Sarah Chadburn to commercial loan officer.
Chadburn started her career at Community National Bank as a teller almost 12 years ago. She transferred to the commercial credit department in 2012, “where she has continued to grow her knowledge in commercial credit and lending,” Austin said.
Most recently, she was the bank’s portfolio manager and has also provided lending to local municipalities. “Sarah was named one of VT Business Magazine’s Rising Stars, Class of 2021 for her commitment as a professional and her involvement in the community,” Austin noted. “She plays a big role in her community as a board member of Northern Community Investment Corporation, and secretary of Newport City Downtown Development. She’s also the vice president of the Vermont Chapter of the Risk Management Association.”
Community National Bank has offices in Derby (main office), as well as Barton, Derby Line, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Newport, St. Johnsbury, Troy and elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.