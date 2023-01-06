Sarah Maroon Joins LRH’s North Country Primary Care
Littleton Regional Healthcare’s Sarah Maroon, APRN, FNP-C, AANP.

LITTLETON, N.H. — Sarah Maroon, APRN, FNP-C, AANP has joined North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s designated rural health clinic. She is providing wellness exams and management of acute and chronic conditions in patients ages 14 years and older.

Maroon joined LRH in 2011 and has served as a Registered Nurse in the intensive care unit while floating to other patient areas at LRH as needed. “Sarah’s versatility as a clinician has allowed her to care for a variety of pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients with chronic and acute conditions as well as post-operative patients,” stated hospital president/CEO Robert Nutter.

