Sarah Maroon Joins LRH’s North Country Primary Care

LITTLETON, N.H. — Sarah Maroon, APRN, FNP-C, AANP has joined North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s designated rural health clinic. She is providing wellness exams and management of acute and chronic conditions in patients ages 14 years and older.
Maroon joined LRH in 2011 and has served as a Registered Nurse in the intensive care unit while floating to other patient areas at LRH as needed. “Sarah’s versatility as a clinician has allowed her to care for a variety of pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients with chronic and acute conditions as well as post-operative patients,” stated hospital president/CEO Robert Nutter.
Maroon earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Boston College’s Connell School of Nursing in 2002. Later in her career, she pursued her Master of Science in nursing with a focus on leadership in health systems management, graduating from Rivier University in the spring of 2020.
Most recently, she again attended Rivier University earlier this year, becoming an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse earlier this year. Clinical rotations during her education included pediatrics, women’s health, and family medicine, all of which Maroon completed at LRH with its providers.
Outside of work, Sarah enjoys spending time with her husband and their 8-year-old daughter. She is an avid outdoors person, enjoying skiing in the winter months and boating when the Northern New England weather allows for it.
“Ms. Maroon is an important member of the LRH community and we are thrilled to welcome her into this new role,” Nutter said. “Her dedication and patient-centered approach to care allow us to provide the highest level of care to the communities we serve.”
