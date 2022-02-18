SASH Promotes Casey Doerner To Assistant Director

Cathedral Square recently announced the appointment of Casey Doerner, of East Ryegate, as assistant director of the statewide Support and Services at Home (SASH) program. Doerner will work with SASH teams throughout Vermont that provide support and coordinate personalized care and programming for the approximately 5,000 Medicare recipients enrolled in the program.
Doerner, a licensed registered nurse, has been affiliated with SASH since 2015, starting as a wellness nurse for RuralEdge Community Development in Orange County. In 2019, she joined Cathedral Square as the SASH health systems educator and wellness nurse lead, working with SASH programs throughout the state.
“I am so honored to step into the very big shoes of the amazing people who have built and led the SASH program all these years,” says Doerner. “I am excited to help lead SASH as we continue the vital work of helping people remain in their homes as they age — safe, healthy and connected.”
“We are always pleased when we can promote strong, qualified staff, and Casey Doerner amplifies that definition,” Cathedral Square CEO Kim Fitzgerald says. “Casey has done a fantastic job teaching and leading SASH wellness nurses and coordinators throughout the pandemic and made us all proud. She will be an excellent assistant director.”
