Schilling Beer Company Partners With Nature Conservancy With OktoberForest Event

This October, the Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire and breweries across the globe will celebrate the link between healthy forests and beer’s main ingredient: water.
They’re celebrating OktoberForest, a campaign to raise awareness about the role forests play in providing fresh water. This is the fourth year of The Nature Conservancy’s OktoberForest campaign, with breweries in more than half the United States, Puerto Rico and other countries around the world participating.
In New Hampshire, The Nature Conservancy is partnering with breweries and cideries across the state.
A “TREE-via Night” event will happen at Schilling Beer Company in Littleton on Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m.
The full list of participating breweries and events can be found at www.OktoberForest.org.
The relevance of forests to breweries is clear: 95 percent of beer is water, and 40 percent of the world’s usable water comes from forests. Forests improve water supplies in many ways — they shade streams, lakes and snow from evaporation; the forest floor helps filter sediment; and tree roots hold soil together so it can store water like a sponge.
Individuals are encouraged to participate in OktoberForest by: Texting “TREES” to 97779 to learn how they can plant a tree; Visiting OktoberForest.org to find out more about participating breweries; Attending a TREE-via Night event happening throughout the state; Watching a brief video highlighting the connection between healthy forests, water and beer; Talking to their favorite brewer about the importance of forests for beer’s main ingredient and encouraging them to participate in OktoberForest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.