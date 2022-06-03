Scholarships Awarded To LRH Nurses

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced Marina Sellers, RN, and Shayna Regan, RN as winners of this year’s Dorothy M. Boisvert and Helen Rode Nursing Scholarship Awards. It is presented to clinical staff who are furthering their professional growth through education.
Sellers is taking courses through Salve Regina University, and Regan, with Rivier University. Both are working toward their NP degrees. “Littleton Regional Healthcare is pleased to be able to help support these clinical staff members as they further their nursing education and we look forward to two new nurse practitioners in the community,” stated Koren Superchi, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer.
The Dorothy M. Boisvert Nursing Scholarship was established by Gail Clark and the rest of Dorothy’s family, to assist clinical LRH staff in their pursuit of continuing education and skills. This year, the Dorothy M. Boisvert Nursing Scholarship was presented to Stacy Terrio, LPN, who is taking courses through Community College of Vermont and has applied to St. Joseph School of Nursing; and Shalynn Roy, LNA who is taking courses through White Mountains Community College. Both staff members are working towards their RN degree.
Two LRH nurses received a Helen Rode Scholarship Award, presented by her husband Jack Rode. Jillian Quaglia, RN and Lauren Appleby, RN are both taking BSN classes at Southern N.H University and plan to continue their nursing careers at LRH.
“Each of this year’s [scholaprship] recipients has shown their desire for professional advancement as well as their steadfast support for patients and co-workers,” Superchi said. “We honor them for their continued efforts in the care and commitment they show our patients every day.”
