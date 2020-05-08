ST. JOHNSBURY — May 6 was National School Nurse Day. Locally it was a special day for two such individuals — Louisa Driscoll and Katherine Siner were honored by the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) and the St. Johnsbury School District. Both they and part-time nurse Sharon Iverson were gratefully acknowledged. They work with more than 600 students in the PK-8 building.

“Louisa Driscoll, Sharon Iverson, and Katherine Siner serve the school community as medical professionals, and take a whole-child approach to their work,” said Dr. Brian G. Ricca, Superintendent of Schools. “They are well aware that no child will be able to fully access their education if there are unmet medical concerns. That is the approach they take to their work and in service to our students and their families.

