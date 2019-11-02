Scott Lamonda Sr. Retires From Columbia Forest Products

Scott Lamonda Sr. retired from Columbia Forest Products on Oct. 10 after 37 years of service.
He was born in Newport and attended North Country Union High School.
While attending high school, he held a part-time job maintaining the golf course at the Newport Country Club for a couple of years.
Lamonda joined Columbia Forest Products on Sept. 28, 1982 as a round-up man in the Cutting Department. He later held the following jobs: overhead crane operator, dragsaw operator, debarker operator, log cleaner, chipper operator in the Maintenance Department and the loader operator in the Log Yard of which he held for the last 15 months, up until his retirement.
Of special note, during his earlier years at CFP, Lamonda received an award for his quick action of saving a co-worker’s life. The plaque that was presented to him reads: “Special recognition for rescuing a fellow employee from serious injury on November 13, 1986. Thank you for a job well done. Andrew J. Honzel, President.”
Lamonda and his wife Monique live in Derby. He has two sons; Scott Jr. and Adam and three grandchildren; Isabella, 11, Carter, 9, Cooper 7 and expecting a step-grandchild during summer of 2020.
He is an avid New York Yankees and Pittsburg Steelers fan. He enjoys golfing, fishing (ice and regular), kayaking, hiking, and loves to cook meals for friends and family. He plans to do some landscaping in front of his home, go to Nashville, Tenn. and NYC to see some baseball games and also enjoy another cruise.
