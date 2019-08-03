Vermont Business Magazine will honor Vermont’s most accomplished young leaders at the Rising Stars event on Nov. 7. The nomination process is open from July 1 to Sept. 6. Award recipients will be selected by a panel of judges for their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and involvement in their communities and will be notified after the judges have made their final decision in September.
To be eligible, the candidate must be employed in Vermont, must live in Vermont, must be involved in the community and must be 39 years old or younger on Oct. 1. Candidates may nominate themselves or be nominated by another person.
For more information, go to http://events.vermontbiz.com/rising-stars/.
VBM will then contact each nominee for a resume and a list of community involvement. If you have any questions about a candidate’s eligibility, email Denise Sortor at denise@vermontbiz.com or call at 802-863-8038. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.