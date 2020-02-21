Sen. Hassan Discusses North Country Business At Schilling Beer Co.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, third from bottom left, discusses the North Country economy with people gathered at Schilling Beer Company in Littleton, N.H. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Courtesy Photo)

LITTLETON — Senator Maggie Hassan visited Schilling Beer Company on Tuesday and held a roundtable discussion about issues facing small businesses in the North Country.

Participants at the roundtable included state, regional, and local business leaders, such as Benoit Lamontagne of the NH Division of Economic Development; Jeff Cozzens, owner of Schilling Beer Company and President of the NH Brewers Association; Marlaina Renton, owner of Rek’-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem; and Rusty Talbot, owner of Littleton Climbing Center.

