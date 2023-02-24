Senate Bill Introduced To Reauthorize Northern Borders Regional Commission

A bill to reauthorize the Northern Borders Regional Commission was recently introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), with cosponsors including Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as well as the senators from Maine and New York.
The bill would extend the authorization of the NBRC for another decade and support job creation and community development in the most economically vulnerable parts of rural New Hampshire and the Northeast.
The bill encourages business retention and expansion, invests in public infrastructure and promotes tourism across the region. To address unique challenges facing rural workforces, the legislation also invests in projects that expand rural access to childcare, health care and affordable housing. The NBRC Reauthorization Act also broadens NBRC’s ability to award grants to projects and activities to address the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders impacting the region. This legislation builds on the members’ previous efforts by adding New Hampshire’s Merrimack County and Maine’s Lincoln County as newly eligible to receive these funds.
“I’m pleased to lead this effort in the Senate to reauthorize funding for the Northern Border Regional Commission for another ten years. The NBRC is a key economic driver in New Hampshire’s North Country by supporting rural businesses, job creation and infrastructure projects. I’ve seen the NBRC’s positive impact in New Hampshire, which is why I’ve consistently fought to support its work – from expanding the reach of the NBRC to Cheshire and Belknap Counties to consistently pushing for additional funding,” said Senator Shaheen. “I’ll always prioritize the NBRC’s essential work and ensure it has the resources necessary to support our rural and economically vulnerable communities.”
— Reauthorizes the NBRC for ten years and increases the annual appropriation cap from $33 million to $50 million for the first five years, and $60 million for the following five years.
— Adds Merrimack County, NH, and Lincoln County, ME, to the list of counties eligible to receive funds from the NBRC.
— Reauthorizes the State Capacity Building Grant Program, which was established in 2018 to further strengthen investment in local high-impact projects. This program provides additional funds to regional economic and community development organizations that support business retention and expansion, infrastructure development and job creation.
— Improves the region’s climate resilience by enabling NBRC to support projects that address the vulnerabilities of transportation and other public infrastructure assets to climate change.
— Expands opportunities for community development projects that address unique challenges facing the region’s rural workforce by: Broadening the NBRC’s ability to fund projects that invest in childcare and health care needs. This includes projects to attract, train and retain qualified health care or childcare personnel. The legislation also directs the Commission to emphasize projects to combat substance use disorders from opioid and methamphetamine use. It would also provide the NBRC the ability to support projects that facilitate the construction or rehabilitation of housing to meet the needs of families and individuals in the region.
