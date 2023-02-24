Senate Bill Introduced To Reauthorize Northern Borders Regional Commission

A bill to reauthorize the Northern Borders Regional Commission was recently introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), with cosponsors including Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as well as the senators from Maine and New York.

The bill would extend the authorization of the NBRC for another decade and support job creation and community development in the most economically vulnerable parts of rural New Hampshire and the Northeast.

