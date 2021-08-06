Shannon Lynch Promoted To Lead Morrison Communities

WHITEFIELD — Shannon Lynch, currently Executive Director of Summit by Morrison, has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Director of The Morrison Communities.
The organizational change is effective immediately, with the new Executive Director ultimately responsible for the leadership of all aspects of The Morrison Communities including the Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility (the Nursing Home), Sartwell Place Assisted Living, Morrison Rehabilitation, and Summit by Morrison Senior Living Community. The new management structure solidifies the concept of The Morrison Communities as one entity, located on two campuses, but working hand in hand for the benefit of all the residents and the greater community.
“The Board of Trustees was unanimous in its confidence in Shannon and know that she shares the vision and high hopes for the future of The Morrison Communities,” said Doug Shearer President of the Board of Trustees.
Lynch was instrumental in the planning and construction of Summit by Morrison and she worked effectively to spearhead its completion — literally from the ground up. “As Summit’s Executive Director since its opening ceremonies, Lynch’s strong leadership and her forward-thinking management style have served Summit and The Morrison Communities well as she led her team to building and operating the premier senior living community in the North Country,” noted Shearer.
In her new role, Lynch will report directly to the Board of Trustees, while continuing to oversee the day-to-day operation of Summit by Morrison as its Administrator. With Lynch at the helm of The Morrison Communities, Patti Roy will fill the dual role of The Morrison Communities Finance Director and Interim Nursing Home Administrator. The Morrison Communities is in the process of finding and hiring a new, permanent, Nursing Home Administrator, and when that person is hired, he or she will round out Lynch’s management team.
“We are confident that with this new structure, under Shannon’s leadership, The Morrison Communities will better be able to provide the right tools and support for its amazing and dedicated staff so that together we can further enhance the quality of life and the quality of care they provide our wonderful residents and their families,” said Shearer.
