Shelly Morey Joins Community National Bank As Community Circle Director

DERBY — Bank President Kathy Austin recently welcomed Shelly Morey to Community National Bank (CNB) to serve as the next Community Circle director and bank officer as the bank prepares for the upcoming retirement of current Director Linda Cloutier.
Morey is a native of the Northeast Kingdom and attended Lake Region Union High School. During high school and after graduation in 1986, she was employed by Vermont Travel Service where she booked leisure and business trips for individuals and groups, including Community Circle. In 2002, she took an administrative assistant position at North Country Hospital and, for the last 10 years, worked as the executive assistant to the president.
When asked about her thoughts on joining CNB Morey replied, “I’m grateful to join a great organization with such strong community ties, and I am excited to meet and get to know the Community Circle members. I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the bank and the club’s members.” She makes her home in Newport with her husband Michael.
Community National Bank (CNB) is an independent bank that has been serving its communities since 1851. CNB has offices located in Derby, Barre, Barton, Derby Line, Enosburg Falls, Island Pond, Lyndonville, Montpelier, Morrisville, Newport, St. Johnsbury and Troy.
