SJA Fund Aids In Purchase of Electric Vehicle
Pictured by SJA's new E-Transit cargo van are (l-r) fleet mechanic Ryan Gray, director of facilities Kurt Zschau, transportation coordinator Paul Schartner, and stewardship coordinator James Bentley. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy recently added to its electric vehicle fleet.

Joining its 2020 Chevy Bolt used in Driver’s Education classes, the recently-purchased 2022 Ford E-Transit cargo van has joined SJA’s Maintenance and Facilities vehicles. While the driver-ed car resulted from a donation from AutoSaver Group, SJA purchased the new van outright with money earned through the school’s Green Revolving Fund.

