The Town of Lyndon has been awarded a USDA Rural Business Development Grant to assist small businesses in Lyndon. Funds will support technology-based marketing and commerce. Grants of up to $2,500 can be used to pay up to 100 percent of the cost of: website development, content improvement, developing an e-commerce strategy, updating an existing website, search engine optimization (SEO), social media and marketplace set-ups.
Lyndon Selectman Chris Thompson said, “This is great news for small business owners in Lyndon who want to increase their online presence, get more customers, and increase sales. This grant will help brick and mortar stores, home-based businesses, and online retailers alike. What a great opportunity to build upon the successful efforts of last year’s initiative which helped 8 downtown Lyndonville businesses improve their technology, sales, and hire employees. Sixteen more businesses town-wide now have the chance to get some tech assistance that will make a real difference in their bottom line. An added bonus is that most of the grant money goes to NEK web-development vendors, ensuring that the funds stay in our community.”
Small businesses in Lyndon can learn more about this Lyndon Business Assistance program by attending an informational meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Do North Coworking, 930 Broad St., Lyndonville. In order to qualify for this assistance, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees, and earn less than $1 million gross profit, and be located in Lyndon.
Kim Crady-Smith, owner of Green Mountain Books and Prints, participated in the program last year. According to Crady-Smith, “the Lyndon Small Business Technology Grant was very helpful to my business. Using it I was able to hire a local business to help me set up a new website and an Instagram page. The big bonus was they also taught me how to use it. The process was easy, the application easy and I had someone from the Grant team come and talk to me about how best to spend my dollars. I felt supported through the whole endeavor and I am very happy with the results.”
