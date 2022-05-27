Solar Array Unveiled In Hardwick

From left, Sen. Jane Kitchel, Rep. Chip Troiano, Hardwick Electric Department GM Mike Sullivan, chair of the Hardwick Electric Department Board of Commissioners Lynne Gedanken, and Encore Renewable Energy CEO Chad Farrell. (Courtesy photo)
HARDWICK — This week Hardwick Electric Department and Encore Renewable Energy celebrated a new 1.65 MWac solar array located at a former Hardwick gravel pit with a ribbon cutting with Rep. Chip Troiano, Sen. Jane Kitchel, and Lynnr Gedanken, chair of the Hardwick Electric Department Board of Commissioners.
The array is expected to produce enough carbon-free electricity to power approximately 340 homes annually. All of the renewable generation will serve homes and businesses that receive electricity from Hardwick Electric Dept.
“This new solar array on an underutilized gravel pit will bring tremendous value to Hardwick Electric customers,” said GM Michael Sullivan. “Delivering renewable, reliable, and most of all affordable electricity to our customers, is paramount, and our community can feel confident knowing that Hardwick Electric has invested in cost-effective solar energy.”
The project site, owned by Hardwick Electric, has recently gone unused. Construction of the solar array includes pollinator-friendly ground cover to support vital habitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, moths, and other insects while improving soil quality and increasing carbon sequestration.
“Municipal utilities like Hardwick Electric are responding to their customers’ desires for more sources of clean energy here in Vermont,” said Chad Farrell, CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. “This new array is a prime example of solar delivering triple bottom line value by converting a former town owned gravel pit into an income-generating asset for the town.”
This is the fourth solar array to come online since the partnership between Encore Renewable Energy and Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) partnership formed in 2018.
