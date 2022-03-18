Sonya Morse Appointed To Position With Littleton Urological Associates

LITTLETON, NH — Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announce the appointment of Sonya Morse, MSN, RN, FNP-c, CRNFA, to Littleton Urological Associates. Morse is a nurse practitioner and will treat urology patients along with Dr. Jennifer Lucas, MD.
Morse began her healthcare career in 1997 at LRH. Just 18 months later, she transferred her nursing and clinical skills to the operating room. During this time, she attended Delaware County Community College and earned her Registered Nurse First Assistant certification in 2006. She earned her bachelor of science in Nursing from Regis University in 2006. She then pursued her master of science in Nursing, graduating from Frontier Nursing University in 2011.
Morse passed the National Board Certification Exam in Family Practice in 2011. While at LRH, she has held APRN positions with multiple practices, including LRH’s Surgical Services Unit, Orthopaedics, OB/GYN, and Hospitalist services.
Morse will care for patients of Littleton Urological Associates, specializing in treating illnesses, injuries, diseases and other complications in the urinary tract of adult men and women, and children, and the male reproductive system.
“We are fortunate to have someone with such a diverse background as Ms. Morse, joining our team at Littleton Urological Associates and LRH,” LRH president and CEO Robert Nutter said. “The services Littleton Urological Associates provide are crucial, using advanced technology and the latest techniques to address a variety of urological disorders.”
To learn more about the services that Littleton Urological Associates at LRH provides, call (603) 444-0385.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.