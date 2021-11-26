Sophia Boyle Hall Attains Doctor Of Nursing Practice Degree

Sophia Boyle Hall, the school nurse at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, and COVID coordinator/lead nurse for the Kingdom East School District, completed her Doctor of Nursing degree last month from Chamberlain University (IL) College of Nursing.
Asked about the education journey during the pandemic and the additional burden on school nurses, Hall commented, “There was no pandemic when I started graduate school. Once the pandemic took over, the only thing that remained constant was education assignments and due dates. It was continuing to pursue the degree, rather than postpone it.
“I wanted my mom to be the first person to see me in my Doctoral Regalia. So when she opened her apartment door, there I stood! Mom is an incredible woman. I am a nurse because of her. So it is right to celebrate this milestone with her. Behind every successful nurse is the family that believes in them!” Hall credits her children, Morgan, Wayne and Jered, who taught her the technology skills needed to complete online work.
Hall served four years as president of the Vermont State School Nurses Association, much of the time during graduate study. She lives in Lyndonville with husband, Kent Hall, and is also daughter of the late Rodger Boyle of North Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.