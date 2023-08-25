BURLINGTON — A lawyer in the St. Johnsbury office of the northern firm of Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC is one of 25 from that firm to be included in the 2024 editions of Best Lawyers in America.
James C. Gallagher, in the firm’s St. Johnsbury office, was recognized in the category of personal injury litigation - defendants.
Four of the firm’s lawyers were recognized as “Lawyer of the Year,” and three were named to the Ones to Watch list.
“Lawyer of the Year honors are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinction,” said the firm’s Lori Crowley.
Four other St. Johnsbury attorneys were also recognized: Kimberly M. Butler, commercial transactions/UCC law; John H. Marshall, energy law and environmental law; Mary K. Parent, Business Organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), commercial transactions/UCC law, and corporate law; and James G. Wheeler, corporate law, real estate law, and trusts and estates.
Included on the Ones to Watch list was Shannon K. Lenzini, of the firm’s St. Johnsbury office - corporate law.
